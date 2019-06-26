This video of Disha Patani from her training session will make your jaw drop—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a stunner and often makes headlines due to her social media posts. The 'Baaghi 2' star has a huge fan base, with over 22 million followers on Instagram. She knows how to keep her army of fans satiated by regularly posting updates from her professional and personal lives.

Disha is a known fitness freak and often blows our mind with her workout videos. The actress knows how to perform flying kicks, back flips and what not!

Check out Disha's latest video from a training session in which she performs a single-handed cartwheel.

Did that motivate you to get up and hit the gym?

On the work front, the diva gave an impressive performance in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles while Patani had a supporting role. She played a trapeze artist named Radha in the film and made her presence felt on the silver screen. The song 'Slow Motion' featuring Disha and Salman is a hit and was well received by the audience.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang'. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu on board.