close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

This video of Disha Patani from her training session will make your jaw drop—Watch

Disha Patani is a known fitness freak and often blows our mind with her workout videos. She performs a single-handed cartwheel in the latest video from her training session.

This video of Disha Patani from her training session will make your jaw drop—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a stunner and often makes headlines due to her social media posts. The 'Baaghi 2' star has a huge fan base, with over 22 million followers on Instagram. She knows how to keep her army of fans satiated by regularly posting updates from her professional and personal lives.

Disha is a known fitness freak and often blows our mind with her workout videos. The actress knows how to perform flying kicks, back flips and what not!

Check out Disha's latest video from a training session in which she performs a single-handed cartwheel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Did that motivate you to get up and hit the gym?

On the work front, the diva gave an impressive performance in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles while Patani had a supporting role. She played a trapeze artist named Radha in the film and made her presence felt on the silver screen. The song 'Slow Motion' featuring Disha and Salman is a hit and was well received by the audience.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang'. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu on board.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani videosBharat
Next
Story

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra is smashing her badminton practice sessions

Must Watch

PT10M49S

DNA: Non Stop News, 25th June 2019