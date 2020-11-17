हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

This video of Shilpa Shetty's kids Samisha and Viaan celebrating Bhai Dooj is the cutest thing on internet today!

It was Samisha's first Bhai Dooj and the celebrations were memorable. 

This video of Shilpa Shetty&#039;s kids Samisha and Viaan celebrating Bhai Dooj is the cutest thing on internet today!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty has treated us to an adorable video of her children Viaan and Samisha celebrating Bhai Dooj on Monday. It was Samisha's first Bhai Dooj and Shilpa made sure Viaan and she spend a memorable day.

The video posted by Shilpa shows Samisha dressed in lehenga-choli set for the occasion. She sits on her mother's lap and Shilpa performs the puja on her behalf. Later, the brother-sister duo hugs each other cutely. The smile on Viaan's face on seeing Samisha will melt your heart!

"The 2 parts of our hearts. Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first Bhai Dooj. Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy's dream for a li'l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile. Thank you, Universe," Shilpa captioned her post.

Watch the video here:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Samisha via surrogacy in February 2020. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback in films with 'Hungama 2', which also features Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan. She also has 'Nikamma' lined-up for release with Abhimanyu Dassani. 

Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty Kidsbhai dooj 2020Bhai Doojsamisha shetty kundraViaan Raj Kundra
