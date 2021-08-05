हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Throwback Thursday: Deepika Padukone shares hilarious post proving she was 'an outstanding student'!

On Instagram, in a video, Deepika could be heard telling "For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of the classroom."

Throwback Thursday: Deepika Padukone shares hilarious post proving she was &#039;an outstanding student&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Seems like it is a 'throwback Thursday' for Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone as she shared a montage of her childhood pictures for fans on social media with a hilarious twist in it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a snippet from one of her interviews, in which she could be heard telling "For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of the classroom."

The clip further continues to show a montage of Deepika's childhood memories featuring the things she did "outside of the classroom"- the glimpses of her from school plays, with a trophy for winning a sports competition and more.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Outstanding Student Indeed...!"

 

For the unversed, Deepika was badminton like her athlete father Prakash Padukone before she stepped into the glamour industry at the age of 16. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the Farah Khan directorial movie `Om Shanti Om`.

Leaving a strong imprint in each one of her fans with her exemplary persona, Deepika thrived to be one of the highest-paid female actors in India. With her impeccable journey in the cinema industry, she made her way to an international platform and bagged a role in the American action drama xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra`s yet-to-be-titled film.

The actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers`s 2015 hit Hollywood film `The Intern`, and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan

