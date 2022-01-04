Tiger 3: Salman Khan imposes strict COVID-19 norms on sets amid 3rd wave scare

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to resume filming for his much talked about the project 'Tiger 3' with leading lady Katrina Kaif. It was reported that Salman will be shooting for some high-end octane scenes for the film in the coming week. However, the latest COVID-19 surge across the country has worried not just the authorities but also the superstar, who has now ensured to have a safe environment on the sets for the crew.

According to a report published in Indian Today, Salman has asked the crew to make sure to follow all the COVID 19 protocols on the sets. The media reports suggested that the 'Race 3' actor is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself and the people around him safe from the deadly virus. He has reportedly instructed everyone to adhere to strict COVID protocols and allow only those, who are required, to be present on the sets.

Speaking of the film, Salman Khan will be seen reprising his role of Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka 'Tiger' whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen as the Pakistani spy, Zoya Humaini. To note, Emraan Hashmi will also be joining Salman Khan this week to shoot for the action sequences.

As per reports, Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan will be seen in negative roles in the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, newlywed Katrina Kaif is also expected to join Salman Khan on the sets of 'Tiger 3' soon. As per India Today, the actress, who is currently enjoying her time, will be travelling to Delhi with Salman Khan for the shoot. "The actors will be in Delhi mid-January for a crucial shooting schedule that will mostly see them wrap the film," said the report.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Tiger 3' has been shot in Russia, Turkey and Austria. According to reports, Maneesh and Aditya Chopra didn't want to compromise on the theatrical experience of the film, which is why they planned an extended international shoot. Not much has been revealed about the plot apart from that some never-seen-before action sequences for the film have been filmed.

Live TV