Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's video from 'Malang' screening goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular action star Tiger Shroff was recently spotted at the special screening of 'Malang' featuring rumoured ladylove Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The who's who of B-Town attended the screening and even posed for the photo-op.

A video has now surfaced online which is from the 'Malang' screening and shows Tiger and Disha chit-chatting amid the crowd. They also oblige someone for a click. Several fan pages have shared it on social media. Watch it here:

The video was originally shared by ace photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram handle.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to dating each other but have never really opened up on their relationship status in public. The duo, however, is often spotted hanging out together.

'Malang' is helmed by Mohit Suri and also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a pivotal part. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.