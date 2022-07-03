New Delhi: India's youngest action hero Tiger Shroff is quite popular for performing his own action, fight sequences in his movies. The talented actor is continuously motivating his followers and his fans through his social media posts. There’s no one else who can do what Tiger does he is in a league of his own.

Taking to his social media, Tiger uploaded a video of himself grinding and twisting and performing some amazing stunts. In the caption, he wrote “Man the struggle and grind were real! Found some old training footage of little me with not-so-little dreams and my quest to become an action hero"

Recently, the star was praised by Shahrukh Khan and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan for his kickass performances as an action hero which has inspired them to do better in terms of action.

On the work front, the actor has many films lined up like Ganapath: Part 1 along with Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he will share screen space with Akshay Kumar.