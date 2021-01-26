हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha lifts 95 kg weights, 'good friend' Disha Patani calls it 'insane' - Watch

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

New Delhi: Fitness runs high in Tiger Shroff's family, it seems. Recently, his mommy Ayesha Shroff lifted a heavy 95 kg weights and the video was shared on social media. We did spot super-fit son Tiger watching his mother ace up the weights. 

After the video was shared online, Tiger Shroff's good friend and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani dropped a comment too. Watch it here:

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'. 

On the work front, Tiger debuted as a singer in single 'Unbelievable', followed by 'Casanova'. 

 

Tiger ShroffAyesha ShroffTiger Shroff motherDisha Patanidisha patani picsayesha shroff video
