Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha lifts 95 kg weights, 'good friend' Disha Patani calls it 'insane' - Watch

New Delhi: Fitness runs high in Tiger Shroff's family, it seems. Recently, his mommy Ayesha Shroff lifted a heavy 95 kg weights and the video was shared on social media. We did spot super-fit son Tiger watching his mother ace up the weights.

After the video was shared online, Tiger Shroff's good friend and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani dropped a comment too. Watch it here:

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.

On the work front, Tiger debuted as a singer in single 'Unbelievable', followed by 'Casanova'.