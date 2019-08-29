close

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise enjoys paragliding in the French Alps

It seems the Hollywood superstar has been honing his adventure acumen in the wake of shooting for his forthcoming action film, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

London: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was recently spotted unleashing his adventurous when he went paragliding in the French Alps.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which Cruise is seen learning how to paraglide under the watchful eye of an instructor, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 57-year-old sported a safety helmet and sunglasses while he was guided through take-offs and landings as he sat in a safety harness beneath the enormous, wing-shaped sail.

 

Tags:
Tom CruiseParaglidingFrench Alps
