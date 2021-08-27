Tom Cruise's expensive BMW, luggage inside stolen while shooting for Mission: Impossible 7

New Delhi: Hollywood star Tom Cruise was robbed of luggage worth lakhs while he was in Birmingham shooting for his upcoming action flick Mission: Impossible 7. Although the authorities were able to recover the actor's car, all of his expensive belongings were missing.

According to a report by The Sun, the thieves used a scanner to clone the signal from the car's ignition fob while it was outside a hotel in Birmingham city. Despite the actor moving around with a specialised, elite security team, the robbers stole the luxury BMW car and fled the scene.

"Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken," The Sun reported quoting a source.

"It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone," the source added.

Earlier, the actor was in the news after he dined at singer Asha Bhosle's restaurant in Birmingham called Asha's. He had two servings of Chicken Tikka Masala according to an IANS report.

On the work front, Tom Cruise is currently in the UK to shoot the action-drama Mission: Impossible 7 which is set to release on May 27, 2022.