Tom Holland On His 'Sacred' Relationship With Zendaya

Tom Holland is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. When it comes to his dating life, the Spider Man-actor is not so vocal about his relationship with actress Zendaya. The duo is considered one of the industry's most loved couples but always shy away from confessing it publicly. However, the 27-year-old heartthrob has finally opened up about his personal life and threw light on why they had kept their relationship a secret for so long. During the promotions of his upcoming psychological thriller series The Crowded, Holland revealed that he and Zendaya are extremely protective about their relationship.

On being asked why Zendaya was missing from the promotions of his latest series The Crowded Room, the actor stated, “She is visiting her grandma. Both of us are busy and are at the other parts of the world, so she could not make it.”

Tom Holland On His Relationship With Zendaya

"We are extremely protective about our relationship and want to keep it as sacred as we can. Zendaya and me don’t owe anything to each other," he said.

Apart from being fantastic actors, the couple also happens to be golf lovers. Sharing the adorable insight of their golfing dates, Holland said, "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

About Tom Holland and Zendaya

This lovely couple met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Holland played the title role of Spiderman while Zenadaya essayed the character of Michelle Jones. They have now been dating for almost two years.

About The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller series that was released on June 9. The show has been created by Akiva Goldsman and inspired from Daniel Keyes' novel, The Minds of Billy Milligan.

The show stars Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan while Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane play supporting roles.