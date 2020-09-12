Top 5 lesser-known facts about 'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann Khurrana!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will turn a year older on September 14. The B-Towner made his sensational debut with 'Vicky Donor' and went on to star in several hit films and path-breaking performances. 

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will turn a year older on September 14. The B-Towner made his sensational debut with 'Vicky Donor' and went on to star in several hit films and path-breaking performances. 

Today, let's get to know the star a little more with a few lesser-known facts about the star: 

- Did you know Ayushmann's real name is Nishant Khurrana? Well, yes let that sync in!

- He studied English literature and has a master's degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University.

- Ayushmann won season 2 of Roadies in 2004 and first established himself as an anchor/host. 

-  He has won the coveted National Film Award for 'Andhadhun' (2018) and four Filmfare Awards. He also was named in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2013 and 2019 respectively.

-. Besides acting, Ayushmann is also known for his singing skills and has been appreciated for it too.

 

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana birthdayHappy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana
