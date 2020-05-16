Trending: Deepika Padukone shares major throwback pic with Aamir Khan when she was 13

New Delhi: B-Towner Deepika Padukone recently took to social media and posted a major throwback picture when she was all of 13 and met Aamir Khan with family. The picture and her caption are totally worth a dekko!

Deepika wrote: Major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask... #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan

Deepika Padukone can be seen seated in the middle of the sofa with daddy Prakash Padukone, mommy, sister and Aamir Khan.

Aamir and Deepika have not really worked together in any project as of now. But looking at this picture, we really wonder why?

Amid the lockdown period called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

Deepika Padukone is amid social distancing has been sharing posts on social media like eating healthy food to workout tips and now fun old pictures too.