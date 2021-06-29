Trending: Hrithik Roshan teases shirtless pic, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says 'you look 21'!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar and desi Greek God, actor Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram and teased a stunning shirtless picture of himself. Flaunting a chiselled look, tanned body - the actor garnered all the attention on social media.

Hrithik's fans and celeb friends dropped their comments on his timeline, appreciating his fitness and good looks. Take a look: 

One comment which got all the attention was by his former wife Sussanne Khan, who wrote: U look 21!. 

Well, we actually agree with her! Hrithik looks fitter than ever, giving any young and aspiring actor a run for his money. 

He recently announced Krrish 4, taking the excitement level of his fans up by a notch. On the occasion of the franchise completing 15 years, the dashing actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video on his upcoming superhero movie.

The superhero franchise began with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013) respectively. 

Now, all eyes are set on Hrithik's Krrish 4!

 

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSussanne Khanhrithik roshan picsHrithik Roshan InstagramKrrish 4
