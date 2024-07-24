Trending: Janhvi Kapoor Drops Sizzling Dance Video On 'Shaukan' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Advertisement
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 12:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for food poisoning, shared a fun dance video on Tuesday featuring her latest track 'Shaukan' from the upcoming spy thriller 'Ulajh'.

Janhvi took to Instagram and posted a reel video.

In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a black tube top and brown flared trousers while grooving to the dance number 'Shaukan', sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev.

The post is captioned: "Karle galatiyan... and never play safe with #shaukan." The video garnered two million views within an hour of posting.

The song was composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. For those unversed, Janhvi was recently admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai due to deteriorating health and was diagnosed with food poisoning.

Meanwhile, the spy thriller film 'Ulajh' is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures.

The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in the lead roles.

'Ulajh' is scheduled to release on August 2.

Janhvi also has 'Devara: Part 1' in the pipeline. The film, which marks her Telugu debut, also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N.T.R. Arts, the film will hit theatres on September 27.

The actress also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in the kitty.

 

