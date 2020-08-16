Trending: 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon', the song MS Dhoni chose to announce retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: On Saturday cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket and took everyone by surprise. Dhoni took to social media to say that "from 1929 hours, consider me as retired" and along with the post, he shared the song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon'. The video montage has moments spent by Dhoni on the crease, victory of Team India on national and international grounds.

Since the time Dhoni announced his retirement, the internet has gone into the meltdown with fans and well-wishers of the cricketer giving him an emotional send-off. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni captioned his retirement post.

The song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' has also been trending. It is from megastar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Kabhie Kabhie'.

MS Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004 and he played his last ODI against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Dhoni will now make a return to the field after a gap of more than one year when he will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Thank you for the memories, Dhoni!