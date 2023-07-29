Trending: Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Unseen Wedding Pics Hit Viral Button

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has an ocean of fan following across the globe. He has multiple brand endorsements, a successful production house and is also one of the Richest Actors around. The king of romance got married to the love of his life Gauri Khan in October 1991. He became a shining star only after his marriage and continues to win hearts for more than 3 decades.

SRK AND GAURI KHAN'S UNSEEN WEDDING PICS

Being married for over 30 years now, the couple has three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. On Reddit, SRK and Gauri Khan's unseen wedding pictures have surfaced now and netizens are talking about it. Take a look here:



The unseen wedding photo album was first shared on the popular talk show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, hosted by the late Farooq Sheikh. Shah Rukh appeared as a guest on the show back on August 28, 2012. The episode had SRK's school friends, industry people visit the show and share lesser-known facts about one of the most loved stars the country has ever seen.

SHAH RUKH KHAN IS THE RICHEST ACTOR

Coming back to the present times, Shah Rukh Khan was recently ranked fourth in a list of 8 richest actors in the world, released by World of Statistics earlier this year. SRK's net worth is 770 million dollars (Rs 6310 Crore approx), according to the list. Jerry Seinfeld leads the list with a net worth of $1 Billion, followed by Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson.

His last release Pathaan has been a massive hit at the Box Office and is 2023's biggest grosser with over Rs 1000 crore in earnings. It stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The Khan family stays in Mannat - a must-visit sightseeing spot for fans and tourists. The palatial residence is done by SRK's talented interior designer wife Gauri Khan, who also launched her coffee-table book sometime back called 'My Life In Design'.