Trending: This Chinese 'muscle girl' has taken internet by storm, fans can't stop drooling over her beauty!

New Delhi: The Internet is home to a plethora of videos and pictures from across the world. Any commoner can become an overnight star - all thanks to the power of social media. In the past, we have seen multiple unknown faces hogging the limelight and turning social media sensations too. Likewise, a Chinese girl named Huna Onao has won a million hearts.

This Chinese TikToker has taken the internet by storm with her videos. Fans are hailing her 'muscles' and are smitten by her beauty. Several fan pages have shared her videos.

Take a look here:

Huna Onao is officially on TikTok and Instagram. She even thanked her fans for liking her videos, as is reflected on her Insta bio.

Aren't you drooling over this 'muscle girl' already? Well, the internet can really give you some light moments and help you ease out at times.