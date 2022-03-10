Trending: Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna groove to Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo in viral video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna recently recreated their own version of the popular track 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge'. The duo found themselves on a list of trends after their dance video went viral on the internet. The dance clip shows them grooving to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's viral song Halamithi Habibo from Beast.

Varun Dhawan shared the video on Instagram writing, "Yo Habibo. Something about dancing on sand."

As per Times Now report, Rashmika and Varun are teaming up for a project and it is yet to be revealed whether it's a film, an ad or a show. However, there is no confirmation to the reports yet. Looking at the chemistry in the dance video, it can be said that they will be a coolest pair of Bollywood.

Rashmika, who was last seen in the hit 'Pushpa: The Rise', co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with espionage thriller film 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The spy-thriller film has been written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja and directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. He will also be seen in 'Bhedia' with Kriti Sanon.