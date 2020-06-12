Trending: YouTuber Carry Minati's new rap song 'Yalgaar Ho' copied from Babu Haabi song, claims comedian Kunal Kamra

New Delhi: India's popular YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is a headline maker. From his controversial roast video of TikToker Amir Siddiqui to his latest rap song 'Yalgaar Ho' - he is ruling the roost.

Popular comedian Kunal Kamra, who had previously released a roast video hitting out Carry Minati for his controversial content full of expletives has now alleged that Carry's new rap song 'Yalgaar' is actually a copy of rapper-singer Babu Haabi's 'Bobocanta' which released way back in 2016.

Kunal tweeted about the same, writing: Dear Carry fans this is plagiarism someone stole the tune from victim carry’s mind & composed Yalgaar 2 years ago Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy @YouTubeIndia

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 9, 2020

Carry, in his song 'Yalgaar Ho' goes on to roast all those who find his content distasteful. The lyrics are like 'Ek Kahaani hai Jo Sabko Sunani Hai'.

For the uninitiated, Carry has been trending on Twitter ever since the video-sharing giant YouTube pulled down his recent roast video. In the long-running YouTube vs TikTok battle, Carry added a new twist by sharing a roast video.

In the video, he roasted a popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui, who had first made a video on how YouTubers are copying their content and talked about the unity amongst TikTok community.

Carry's video garnered record-breaking views. However, it was taken down and deleted by YouTube citing cyberbullying as the reason.