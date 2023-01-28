topStoriesenglish2566664
'Tridev' fame Sonam feels Ecstatic to be Back in Bollywood

Speaking about her come back she says, "I feel great to be back after living three decades across the globe."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sonam, the 'Oye Oye' girl from Tridev who ruled hearts & the box office in the 90s is all set to make a powerful comeback in Indian cinema.
  • She has shared screen space with the who’s who in Bollywood and was known to be a lucky mascot.

New Delhi: Sonam, the 'Oye Oye' girl from Tridev who ruled hearts and the box office in the 90s is all set to make a powerful comeback in Indian cinema. She has shared screen space with the who’s who in Bollywood and was known to be a lucky mascot. 

Speaking about her come back she says, “I feel great to be back after living three decades across the globe. The industry has given me a warm welcome & it just gets better from here. I’m looking forward to doing scripts with established, millennial as well as new-age directors. Indian cinema has changed dynamics making the country proud globally. The OTT space has boomed globally & I look forward to exploring the same along with cinema.”

For the unversed, Sonam was introduced to the industry by Yash Chopra and adjourned her career in 1988 with the multi-starrer action film 'Vijay.' The actress rose to fame with the film ‘Tridev’ and in the same film The song ‘Oye Oye… ’ became very famous among the people.

Looks like, she will be back to doing what she’s best at soon… entertainment!

