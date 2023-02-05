topStoriesenglish2569851
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

'Try DDLJ on Her': Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Response to his Little Fan not Liking 'Pathaan' Wins Hearts

One of the social media users shared a video of a little girl where she says she has watched Pathaan recently but she did not like it. Sharing the video, the user tagged SRK and wrote 'Ooops.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • One of the social media users shared a video of a little girl where she says she has watched Pathaan recently but she did not like it. Sharing the video, the user tagged SRK and wrote 'Ooops.'
  • SRK gave an absolutely adorable reply to the Tweet and it has taken over the internet.

Trending Photos

'Try DDLJ on Her': Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Response to his Little Fan not Liking 'Pathaan' Wins Hearts

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Baadhshah' is now the 'Pathaan' of B-town as Shah Rukh Khan's recent release has been breaking records at the box office. The film marks King Khan's return to the big screen and has been receiving love all over the world.But, there is one fan who is not happy with 'Pathaan' and the actor had the sweetest suggestion for her. 

One of the social media users shared a video of a little girl where she says she has watched Pathaan recently but she did not like it. Sharing the video, the user tagged SRK and wrote 'Ooops.'

SRK gave an absolutely adorable reply to it and wrote, "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!"

This response by the actor has taken over the internet and fans are going all gaga over it. 

'Pathaan,' directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released on January 25.

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanPathaanPathaan DDLJPathaan Shah Rukh Khansrk pathaanasksrk

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata