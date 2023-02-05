'Try DDLJ on Her': Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Response to his Little Fan not Liking 'Pathaan' Wins Hearts

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Baadhshah' is now the 'Pathaan' of B-town as Shah Rukh Khan's recent release has been breaking records at the box office. The film marks King Khan's return to the big screen and has been receiving love all over the world.But, there is one fan who is not happy with 'Pathaan' and the actor had the sweetest suggestion for her.

One of the social media users shared a video of a little girl where she says she has watched Pathaan recently but she did not like it. Sharing the video, the user tagged SRK and wrote 'Ooops.'

Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know! https://t.co/UBpSnLOZrf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

SRK gave an absolutely adorable reply to it and wrote, "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!"

This response by the actor has taken over the internet and fans are going all gaga over it.

'Pathaan,' directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released on January 25.