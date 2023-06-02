Tudum To Take Place On June 17, Alia Bhatt, The Archies Cast To Attend Mega Event

Mumbai: 'Tudum', the eagerly anticipated Netflix fan event, will once again take place this year and will also include 'The Archies' and Alia Bhatt. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, who is preparing for her significant debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', shared the news of the announcement.

She shared an announcement video and wrote in the caption on Instagram, "From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June! #TheArchiesOnNetflix@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @tigerbabyofficial @ArchieComics @graphicindia @netflix_in @dotandthesyllables #AgastyaNanda @khushi05k @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda"

Netflix India also posted the announcement video on their timeline and captioned it, "ARE YOU READY? The BIGGEST announcements of the year are coming your way and it's happening LIVE! Catch the #TUDUM live stream on Netflix India's YouTube channel on JUNE 18."

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor also posted on her Instagram handle, "Our kahaani gets its first chapter! From Riverdale to Sao Paulo with the gang. #TheArchies are coming to the #TUDUM global event on 18th June #TheArchiesOnNetflix @netflix_in@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @tigerbabyofficial @ArchieComics @graphicindia @netflix_in @dotandthesyllables #AgastyaNanda @mihirahuja_ @suhanakhan2 @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda"

The following talent are scheduled to appear live in Brazil including

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt - Heart of Stone

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina - The Archies

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave - Extraction

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet - Never Have I Ever

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton, among others.

This year's global livestream signifies the event's return to Brazil - the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020.

On June 17, the Tudum event will go live. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late performer Sridevi, as well as Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also appear in The Archies.