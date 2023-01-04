Tunisha Sharma birth anniversary: Mother denies actress left huge property behind, says 'late actresses car, laptop on EMI'

New Delhi: Television actress Tunisha Sharma's shocking death on December 24, 2022, left the nation mourning a 20-year-old's tragic end. The young and talented actress was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The TV show crew rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was announced dead upon arrival. Her ex-boyfriend and co-star on the show Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetting her suicide after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint. However, Sheezan’s family has denied all the charges. Today, on Tunisha's birth anniversary, her mother talked about the alleged property claims being reported in the media. She also opened up on life after Tunisha with the media.

According to Indian Express, days after Tunisha Sharma’s death, her mother Vanita Sharma in her interview said that she is yet to come to terms with the loss of her daughter and will leave Mumbai since she was in the city only for Tunisha.

Late actress's mother said she wanted to get her daughter a theme cake and invite her close friends. And even though Tunisha is not here anymore, she will cut a cake in her memory. Denying reports that Tunisha left behind a huge property behind, she told Aajtak, "she (Tunisha) didn’t like shopping but she liked expensive products. I got her a diamond ring on her 18th birthday. She also got a big car even when we could have got a small one. She also wanted an Audi for herself."

Vanita Sharma revealed that they lived on rent and that the car, Tunisha’s laptop, everything is on EMI. The mother-daughter duo were planning to purchase a house next year.