Tunisha Sharma death: Nothing objectionable found in Sheezan Khan’s chats, says Police

Mumbai: The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday retrieved the WhatsApp chats and recordings of the Tunisha Sharma death case accused and her co-star Sheezan Khan. The police said that they have not found anything objectionable in the text chats between the two and found regular conversations about food and well-being.

"Tunisha was upset with her breakup and was already suffering from anxiety because of which she felt lonely after the two parted ways," the police said adding that they have also obtained audio recordings from the phone. The police further said that they will interrogate Tunisha`s family regarding her anxiety issue and will also record her mother`s statement once again.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well. The police said that it is yet to get through Tunisha`s mobile phone as they could not unlock it so far.

Quoting Sheezan, the police further mentioned that he wanted to "focus on his career, that`s why he broke up with the deceased actor. Meanwhile, the Waliv police have also identified Sheezan`s "secret girlfriend" and will question and record her statement soon. It is also likely to retrieve the deleted chats from Sheezan`s mobile phone and also take into its possession the DVR of the shoot that took place at the set of their show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul so that the case could be better understood by reading their facial expression. The police will analyse the raw footage taken from the show.

On Tuesday, the Waliv Police informed that they have recorded the statement of 18 people so far in connection with the TV actor Tunisha Sharma`s death case and Tunisha`s co-star Parth was also called to record his statement for the second time.

Earlier, a doctor from F&B Hospital gave details about the moment on December 24 when the late actor was brought to the hospital by her colleagues. The doctor at the hospital, Surendra Pal, told ANI that Tunisha was dead when they examined her and said, "Except for a deep strangulation mark on her neck, no other mark was found on her body." Her fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang and others attended Tunisha`s funeral.