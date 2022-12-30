Tunisha Sharma had started speaking Urdu, was pressurised to convert to Islam, claims actress' mother

MUMBAI: In a sensational claim, Vanita Sharma - the mother of the late actress Tunisha - said for the first time that there was 'pressure' on her daughter to convert to Islam, here on Friday. Speaking to the media, she said that Tunisha was constantly harassed in different ways by her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan - currently in custody - and his family, she was forced to do many things against her wishes and pressures were allegedly built on her to embrace Islam.

Vanita Sharma's contentions came a day after Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale visited the bereaved family, and assured to seek a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for them from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Tunisha, 20, committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of a teleserial being shot at a location in Vasai, and a day later, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after her mother accused him of cheating, two-timing, betrayal, 'using' her for 3-4 months and other things in a video-statement.

A police official said that Khan, 27, had allegedly deleted his WhatsApp chats with an unidentified woman following Sharma's suicide and attempts to retrieve the records were on. He also said that a note purportedly written by Sharma, 21, has been recovered from the TV show set, which read, "He is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohoo."

The official from Valiv police station in Palghar said, "Though Khan had ended his relationship with Sharma, they were on good terms with each other and used to speak regularly."

Sharma, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday near Vasai in Palghar. Khan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.