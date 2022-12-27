Tunisha Sharma's last rites to be held today in Mumbai, no suicide note recovered so far

Mumbai: The last rites of Actor Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide on the sets of a TV serial, will be held on Tuesday at around 3 pm in Mira Road in Mumbai. The maternal uncle of Tunisha said that her body was brought from JJ Hospital to the mortuary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West late last night. Tunisha Sharma's family will go to the hospital by 12 noon and Tanisha`s body will be brought to her Mira Road home.

"Last night deceased's mother was unwell, she felt dizzy when she saw Tunisha's body," said Tunisha`s maternal uncle. Tunisha's family issued a statement saying, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul." Her cremation will take place at Mira Road cremation ground. The last rites ceremony will begin at 3 pm in Bhayander East."

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of a TV serial.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Earlier on Monday, the deceased actor`s mother accused Sheezan Khan, the prime suspect in her daughter`s death case of cheating on her and breaking his promise to marry her as she urged the police not to spare him. Vanita Sharma accused her daughter`s former boyfriend of cheating on Tunisha and said Sheezan broke up with the 21-year-old despite promising to marry her.

Releasing a statement, Tunisha's mother said, "Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Started a relationship with her first, promised her of marriage and then broke up with her." "He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha," she added."He used her for three-four months," Tunisha Sharma's mother said, adding that Sheezan should not be spared.

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan e Kabul' actor had broken up with the actress 15 days before she was found dead inside a TV set toilet on December 24.The police on Sunday said following the separation, she went into depression. She is said to have been under a lot of stress.Tunisha Sharma`s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan has reportedly told police that he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner, that Khan decided to end their relationship, sources said on Monday.

During his first day in police custody on Sunday, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.During interrogation, Sheezan further revealed that Tunisha had earlier also attempted suicide after they broke up.

"Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," police sources quoted Sheezan as saying. On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide case.Waliv police produced Khan in the court after his arrest in the case for abetment to suicide.

The case was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.Waliv police received information on December 24 that after a tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police was called.The police broke the door open and found the actor hanging.The police have sent the mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan to the forensic lab so that the calls and chats between the two can be retrieved to understand what happened between the duo and what drove Tunisha to death after 15 days of breakup," police sources said.

In another revelation, Waliv police said that Tunisha's blood sample, ornaments and clothes will be sent to Kalina Forensic Lab for forensic examination.The police are now probing the reason behind her alleged suicide.