Tunisha Sharma's video singing Peerh on Ali Baba sets goes viral, will melt your heart: Watch

NEW DELHI: Actress Tunisha Sharma's death case has shook the entire nation. The 20-year-old, who was a part of films like 'Dabangg', 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho', was found dead on the sets of her television show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on December 24. Her mother levelled some serious allegations against her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan and filed a complaint against him accusing him of abetting Tunisha's death by suicide. Sheezan, who is currently in judicial custody, is being interrogated in connection with his involvement in the Tunisha Sharma death case.

Tunisha Sharma has been described as an extremely cheerful and lively girl by several of her co-stars. She was also a talented singer and often used to record her singing and dance videos during her free time. A singing video of the late actress has surfaced on the internet and has left her fans emotional.

Meanwhile, police investigating the death case claimed that Sheezan, who had broken up with Tunisha in November, was having an affair with several other girls and deleted his chats from his mobile after being detained in connection with the case. According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police told ANI. "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup.

Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said. Tunisia's mother has said in her recorded statement that Sheezan slapped Tunisha on the serial set on December 24. Apart from this, the police have also revealed that the accused used to ask Tunisha to learn Urdu and wear hijab, although this still has to be confirmed.

Officials further claimed that according to the CCTV footage, before committing suicide, Tunisha went to Sheezan's make-up room and came out after a while. Sheezan then went to the set and Tunisha followed him but he went to the set gate and then returned from there to her make-up room. The police have revealed that as per the CCTV footage there was some suspicious conversation between Sheezan and Tunisha, but the accused denied this during the interrogation.

The Vasai court sent the accused Sheezan to police custody till December 31.

The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Thursday took actor Tunisha Sharma death case the accused in Tunisha Sharma's death case, for a general medical examination, said sources. Sheezan's police custody was supposed to end on Wednesday.