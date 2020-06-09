हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kaul

TV actress Ekta Kaul shares first glimpse of new-born baby boy Ved while daddy Sumeet Vyas sleeps by his side - See pic!

Television actress Ekta Kaul and actor Sumeet Vyas welcomed their first child - a baby boy on June 4, 2020. The couple named their little one Ved. Ekta recently took to her Instagram and put up the first glimpse of their bundle of joy in her story.

TV actress Ekta Kaul shares first glimpse of new-born baby boy Ved while daddy Sumeet Vyas sleeps by his side - See pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Ekta Kaul and actor Sumeet Vyas welcomed their first child - a baby boy on June 4, 2020. The couple named their little one Ved. Ekta recently took to her Instagram and put up the first glimpse of their bundle of joy in her story.

Here's a screenshot of the Insta story: 

Daddy Sumeet Vyas can be seen sleeping by the side of Ved and the picture is totally awwdorable!

Sumeet and Ekta got married on September 15, 2018. 

The couple has a huge fan following and their social media pictures often hog the limelight for being adorable and romantic. 

Sumeet shot to fame with TVF's 2014 web series Permanent Roommates and was also seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Ekta Kaul, was first seen in  Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and  Mere Angne Mein. She was also a contestant in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

 

Ekta KaulSumeet VyasEkta Kaul babyVEDsumeet vyas babytv couple
