TV actress Prachi Tehlan opens up on horrifying incident, says she was chased by drunk men at 2 AM

New Delhi: Actress Prachi Tehlan, popularly known for her role in the show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' recently shared one of the most terrifying incidents of her life in an interview with an entertainment portal.

In a conversation with Zoom Digital, she narrated an incident where her car was followed by a group of unruly young men. The incident occured when she was returning home with her husband present in the car.

It was a horrifying ordeal according to her as the men hurled nasty verbal abuses at them and the two feared what they would do next. Tehland was also suspected that the youth were drunk from the way they were behaving.

The actress decided to take legal action after the 'night chase' and lodged a complaint against at a nearby police station.

Elaborating further she said, "It is scary that it was not just women or girls in the car. It was my husband and those guys had the guts of entering our property, society. It was extremely scary. I think, a very strong punishment should be given for such crimes, so that people think before doing, these things. Daru, sharab peekar aap road pe chalte hue logo ko pareshan nai kar sakte ho (You cannot harass people after being drunk). Us time par (at that time) we could have had an accident. We do not know who those people were? We did not know what weapons they had to harm us? It was 2 Am and we were coming from a family get together, to back our place"

It appears the incident happened in Delhi as she further spoke about how she never felt safe and secure in the city.

"Delhi, I have never felt is safe as I was born and brought up in Delhi. My entire education has been from Delhi. It is a beautiful place to be, but in terms of safety, security and men's mindset for women; even if you walk down the street, you do not feel safe. You have these glances and filthy stares of men around. This is something I have experienced since a very young age, through college. I have found Mumbai much safer and free to work and travel. Otherwise, it is a beautiful place. You have amazing food, good winters, but this is a major drawback, which has always hindered me to fall in love with the place," she added.

The actress made her acting debut in the TV series 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and then went on to feature in the Punjabi film 'Arjan'.