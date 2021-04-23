TV star Debina Bonnerjee urges people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

New Delhi: One of the most popular couples on TV, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary took part in a joint initiative related to helping in the COVID crisis. The duo, who recovered from COVID-19 paid a visit to their local clinic and donated their plasma.

Debina is a powerful influencer via her platform Debina Decodes wherein she speaks on a variety of topics from skincare to mental health. She often talks about the importance of keeping yourself healthy, indulging in a clean wholesome diet and maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

She took to her Instagram to urge people, her followers and otherwise, to come ahead and donate their plasma as it can help save lives of people that are currently battling from COVID-19.

Plasma donation is a known lifesaver for many covid positive critical patients. The benefits of plasma donation were seen early last year when COVID-19 took the world by storm. Ever since then, research has evolved and it is said that many corona recovered patients can indeed donate their plasma 28 days post their recovery, if they are in good overall health and well being.