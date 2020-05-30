TV star Karishma Tanna dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Ang Laga De' song in this throwback video will leave you smitten by her moves - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Popular television actress Karishma Tanna, who was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster hit 'Sanju' is a stunner in every sense of the word. The tall and talented Karishma, often called the Deepika Padukone of TV, recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback dance video.

She can be seen grooving to Dippy darling's 'Ang Laga De' song from 'Ram-Leela'. Dressed in a red hot attire, Karishma's dance moves will leave you smitten by her sheer joy of dancing. Watch it here: 

On the professional front, Karishma swayed the viewers with her act in Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped 'Naagin' season 3. Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced the end of season 4 and promised to be back with a fresh season soon.

The leggy lass was also seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' and lasted as a finalist. 

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Tanna has been sharing interesting stuff on her social media handles and urging people to practice social distancing like several other celebs.

Karishma Tanna recently featured in the adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' hosted by Rohit Shetty.

 

