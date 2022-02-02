Twinkle Khanna's candid confession on becoming an actress to support 'single mom Dimple Kapadia'

New Delhi: Actress turned author, Twinkle Khanna in her recent chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on a lot of things. The leading ladies talked about choosing acting as a profession to dealing with family issues.

During her chat with Kareena Kapoor for the Tweak India platform, Twinkle revealed why she chose the profession as she had a single mother.

Twinkle said, "I know for you it was a choice, but for me, I really didn't want to become an actress. It was out of necessity, I had a single mom and she was providing for everyone. I think even for Lolo, it was pretty much that, she had to drop out of college and get into that."

Kareena also said that they started 'very young' to which Twinkle replied saying, "We started very young and really it was about, 'This is the quickest way of us being able to support our families'."

On becoming an actress, Kareena Kapoor said, "I think being an actress is also, I mean you have been an artist, you know that, and I think people say 'Okay, it's the easy way out'. I think it's extremely tough."

Twinkle replied, "I don't think it is easy at all, I just could not do it."

Mrs Funnybones asked Bebo about convincing the Kapoor family as girls weren't allowed to act. She said, "I think that mom also was very very supportive. When my father got to know that Lolo wanted to be an actress, he was a little upset first but also a lot of people who know my father know that he is extremely, I think he is very very open-minded."

Kareena added he is 'more like a friend than being that father who is like 'no, we can't do this, this tradition and that'. So we are very lucky in that way that kind of, you know, happens and Lolo kind of paved the road and I just followed."

Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna in 1973. However, the duo got separated in 1982. Together the couple has two daughters --Twinkle and Rinke Khanna.