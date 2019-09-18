close

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna's post over cousin Karan Kapadia's nipples has netizens in splits

After seeing Twinkle's comment, netizens flooded the post with their funny reactions.

Twinkle Khanna&#039;s post over cousin Karan Kapadia&#039;s nipples has netizens in splits

Mumbai: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia has posted a photograph with international filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Instagram. But more than Nolan and Karan, it was Karan's nipples which grabbed the attention of everyone, especially Twinkle.

"There's a reason I have pointy nipples in the picture, and Chris Nolan is only half that reason," Karan captioned the image, with his nipples quite visible in his yellow t-shirt.

Reposting his image, Twinkle, who is known for her humour and wit, once again passed her hilarious comment.

She wrote: "The cousin has also inherited some of the crazy Kapadia genes. Karan, keep the one-liners and those nipples ‘en pointe'."

After seeing Twinkle's comment, netizens flooded the post with their funny reactions.

One user wrote: "Hahahha. I could not stop laughing."

Another one commented: "Nipples and humour 'en pointe'.

Nolan is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of his film "Tenet" in which veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is playing a pivotal role.

 

