Twitter now picks sides after NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other stars in drugs probe case

New Delhi: As of now, Bollywood is under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar in the ongoing drug probe and names of top A-listers Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have cropped up in drugs-related chats.

The revelations have shocked the nation and left a section of the internet fuming. However, there is another section of the internet, particularly fans of these stars, who have lent out their support to them. Mostly, it's Deepika's fan clubs who have started the #WESUPPORTDEEPIKA campaign on social media to support her.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Being her fan, I dnt know how to feel.. what to say right now but feeling so low.

Just hoping that this is all lie. Dn't knw how the next two days will be and what will going to hppn But again there's nothing I can do abt it except trust her@deepikapadukone#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/7CfttBrMUG — Suggi (@beingsuggi) September 23, 2020

She is strong!! WE SUPPORT DEEPIKA pic.twitter.com/FOTWl3kVD1 — Deepikapadukonesworldd (@Deepika93712787) September 23, 2020

Never forget Queen we are with you!!Always WE SUPPORT DEEPIKA — Deepika050186 (@Deepika050186_) September 23, 2020

I have seen Deepika helping poor people. I have see her helping people who are in depression. I have see ln her doing many good things. I haven't seen her taking drugs. I trust what I see.

WE SUPPORT DEEPIKA — (@RoseeeBud__) September 23, 2020

Stay strong and remember that you are loved @deepikapadukone WE SUPPORT DEEPIKA — (@sanjana__19) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that earlier this week, when Deepika's name emerged in the drugs chats, the internet was very furious with her. But now, Deepika's strong fan base has come out in her support.

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were summoned by the NCB on Wednesday. They have been asked to join the ongoing drugs probe in the next two days.

As per sources, Rakul and Simone have been called for questioning today; Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash on Friday; Sara and Shraddha on Saturday.