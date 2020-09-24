हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Twitter now picks sides after NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other stars in drugs probe case

It's Deepika Padukone's fan clubs who have started the #WESUPPORTDEEPIKA campaign on social media to support her.

Twitter now picks sides after NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other stars in drugs probe case

New Delhi: As of now, Bollywood is under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar in the ongoing drug probe and names of top A-listers Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have cropped up in drugs-related chats. 

The revelations have shocked the nation and left a section of the internet fuming. However, there is another section of the internet, particularly fans of these stars, who have lent out their support to them. Mostly, it's Deepika's fan clubs who have started the #WESUPPORTDEEPIKA campaign on social media to support her.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that earlier this week, when  Deepika's name emerged in the drugs chats, the internet was very furious with her. But now, Deepika's strong fan base has come out in her support.

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were summoned by the NCB on Wednesday. They have been asked to join the ongoing drugs probe in the next two days. 

As per sources, Rakul and Simone have been called for questioning today; Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash on Friday; Sara and Shraddha on Saturday. 

