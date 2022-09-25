'Two influential women' Harnaaz Sandhu and Priyanka Chopra pose together, PIC goes viral!

NewsLifestylePeople
Sandhu is currently in New York and has blessed our feeds with a refreshing picture with PeeCee.

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration for millions including Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and she has said it out loud many times.

Sandhu is currently in New York and has blessed our feeds with a refreshing picture with PeeCee. On Saturday, these two attended the Global Citizen Festival and Harnaaz shared a happy picture from the event on her Instagram.

In the caption, Miss Universe wrote, "I couldn't have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!"

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One commented, "I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters." The other one commented, "It happened!!!!! Two influential women creating history and making India so proud."

Interestingly, the Jonas Brothers among others performed at the event and set the stage on fire.

This is not the first time that the two divas have met, they met a few days back when Harnaaz visited Priyanka's restaurant, Sona, in New York City. Sandhu shared a glimpse of her food on her Insta stories and wrote, 'Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location…'

On the professional front, Priyanka has many projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film 'Ending Things' along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in 'It's All Coming Back.' 

Talking about Bollywood, PeeCee will feature in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. 

