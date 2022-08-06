NEW DELHI: 'Bigg Boss' OTT fame Urfi Javed always makes it to the headlines because of her risque outfits. The OTT fame star has shot to fame with her out-of-box outfit ideas and managed to grab everyone's attention. Her photos and videos surface on the internet without a fail and she never manages to surprise netizens with her bold outfits. Her fashion statements have always been a talking point - be it among celebrities or the general public. Quite a few times, she has been called out by a few celebrities for her bold dressing sense.

Recently, television actress Chahatt Khanna slammed Urfi Javed's fashion sense and called it 'cheap'. However, Urfi, who is known to not take things lightly, attacked her back and showered mean comments on the 'Kumkum' actress.

CHAHHAT KHANNA CALLS URFI JAVED'S FASHION 'CHEAP'

It all began when Chahatt Khanna took to Instagram and shared photos of Urfi's latest look, where she is dressed in a yellow dupatta. Attacking Urfi for her bold dressing sense, Chahhat wrote, "Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media. This cheap show you all are promoting to our generation, anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll carry? This is obnoxiously sad. God bless you with some wisdom."

Urfi, in a series of screenshots, snapped back at Chahatt, saying "At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview which is none of your business, you are just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for two divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?"

Sharing a picture of Chahatt baring her back, Urfi wrote, "So you are allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see? Social media pet oh asli log nahi hote na? You are just jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel bad for your daughter what kind of mother they have! Shit!"

Urfi has been in the news thanks to her sartorial choices. Recently, ace designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh both praised the actress for her fashion sense. While Ranveer called her fashion icon, Masaba Gupta praised the amount of effort Urfi puts into all her clothes.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year. However, she was the first contestant to be evicted from the show.