NEW DELHI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding on the success of her recent release 'Animal', has become a household name and a role model for aspiring actors with her innate talent and dedication to her work. The actress, who is a prominent name in the south film industry, witnessed a meteoric rise to national prominence two years ago, thanks to the colossal success of 'Pushpa: The Rise.'

Riding the wave of 'Pushpa: The Rise's' super success, Rashmika swiftly transitioned from a regional sensation to a household name across the nation. The film, starring the charismatic Allu Arjun, not only captivated audiences with its gripping narrative but also introduced the audience to the enchanting chemistry between Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Rashmika's Srivalli.

The magic of their on-screen pairing was particularly evident in the chart-topping songs 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami.' These tracks not only dominated the music charts but also etched themselves into the hearts of the audience. Rashmika's captivating screen presence and her dynamic dance moves in 'Saami Saami' turned her into a sensation overnight.

The phenomenon didn't stop at the theaters; it spilled over into public spaces and social media. Rashmika Mandanna's 'Saami Saami' steps became a cultural sensation, imitated by fans and enthusiasts alike. Her public appearances were graced with requests to perform the signature dance step, a testament to the impact she had on the masses.

The love and admiration from her fans bestowed Rashmika with endearing titles such as 'buzz girl,' 'national crush,' 'saami girl,' 'srivalli of the nation,' and the 'golden girl.'

As the celebrations of 'Pushpa: The Rise' mark its two-year anniversary, Rashmika finds herself at the zenith of her career. The stupendous box office performance of her latest hit, 'Animal,' only adds another feather to her cap.

Amidst the continued adoration from fans, Rashmika has embarked on the journey of 'Pushpa: The Rule,' a testament to her enduring popularity and the anticipation surrounding her next cinematic venture.