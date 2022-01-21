Umar Riaz reveals brother Asim Riaz was extremely devastated by Sidharth Shukla's death

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz, who was recently evicted from the show for indulging in violence with contender Pratik Sehajpal, has been regularly talking about his journey in the show. We all know Umar's bond with his brother Asim and he has admitted to it several times in public. This time, Umar remembered late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and what he meant for his brother Asim.

Asim and Sidharth first met on Bigg Boss 13. They came extremely close to each other and shared a close bond. Both Sidharth and Asim were tagged as 'brothers' in the house and stood besides each other. However, their friendship went kaput after some time and soon Asim and Sidharth turned into arch-rivals in the show. While Sidharth lifted the trophy, Asim ended up being the first runner-up. It didn't end here as fans of both Asim and Sidharth clashes with each other on social media and accused each other of being bully.

After the show ended, both Sidharth and Asim tried to end the differences with each other and be cordial to each other.

In September 2021, when Sidharth passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, Asim was one of the first people to have arrived at the Mumbai hospital and also visited his residence in Mumbai to offer his condolence to the family.

Asim was also captured attending the funeral of Sidharth Shukla and his pictures from the crematorium ground had gone viral on the internet.

Talking about Asim's condition in the aftermath of Sidharth Shukla's demise, Umar told Bollywood Hungama that his brother just couldn't stop crying. Meanwhile, Umar's tweet about Sidharth pushing Asim went viral recently when he got evicted for pushing Pratik Sehjapl in the show. After coming out of the house, Umar clarified how it didn’t make sense for the fan clubs to call his tweet against Sidharth 'karma' since he never asked the makers to evict Sidharth because he had pushed his brother.

