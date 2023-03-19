Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Latest Look, Starlet Steps Out In Bold See-Through Bodycon Dress

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed takes over the internet every time she drops a new post. Even if she just steps out of her house, she is all over social media but today, the starlet is receiving a lot of criticism for her bold choice of outfit. Netizens are unhappy with the 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant as she was snapped wearing a super revealing see-through outfit.

Uorfi stepped out in the streets of Mumbai wearing a black net see-through bodycon outfit with a bralette and netizens are upset. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video of the starlet and comments are flooded with trolls. One wrote, 'When you submit half assignments in college!' Another one commented, 'Sharm to bech khayi isne (She has no shame, has sold it), One even wrote, 'Kabhi toh normal kapde pehne, so bloody irritation to see her.'

Earlier this week, at the launch of a store in Mumbai, Uorfi turned up in one of the most bizarre outfits. She wore a belt bralette with chains hanging as embellishments. The black dress did stun the onlookers as it barely managed to cover her modesty.

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.