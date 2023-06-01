topStoriesenglish2616319
NewsLifestylePeople
UORFI JAVED

Uorfi Javed Goes Topless And Poses In Unzipped Pants, Covers Modesty With Hand-Shaped Spatulas - Watch

Uorfi Javed's Topless Video: The controversy queen is back with her bold video on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Uorfi Javed Goes Topless And Poses In Unzipped Pants, Covers Modesty With Hand-Shaped Spatulas - Watch

New Delhi: After surprising fans by turning up in a cutesy toy-blazer recently, Uorfi Javed posted a bold video yet again ditching her top and posing in unzipped pants. She can be seen covering her modesty with hand-shaped spatulas. Expect Uorfi to shock you in different ways with her DIY fashion choices. 

Check out her video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

A few days back, she turned up wearing a jacket full of bunnies, teddy bears, elephants, dolphins, monkeys among other cute soft toys over a neon short dress and baby pink heels. Many fans and celebs including Neha Dhupia praised the star for her super cute outfit. Neha Dhupia commented on the post, “Want!!” which was shared by celeb-fav pap Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

In the past, Kareena Kapoor also praised her in one of her interviews. She told Zoom, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi, but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. 

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!