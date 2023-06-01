Uorfi Javed Goes Topless And Poses In Unzipped Pants, Covers Modesty With Hand-Shaped Spatulas - Watch

New Delhi: After surprising fans by turning up in a cutesy toy-blazer recently, Uorfi Javed posted a bold video yet again ditching her top and posing in unzipped pants. She can be seen covering her modesty with hand-shaped spatulas. Expect Uorfi to shock you in different ways with her DIY fashion choices.

Check out her video here:

A few days back, she turned up wearing a jacket full of bunnies, teddy bears, elephants, dolphins, monkeys among other cute soft toys over a neon short dress and baby pink heels. Many fans and celebs including Neha Dhupia praised the star for her super cute outfit. Neha Dhupia commented on the post, “Want!!” which was shared by celeb-fav pap Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

In the past, Kareena Kapoor also praised her in one of her interviews. She told Zoom, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi, but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.