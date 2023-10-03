Uorfi Javed Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Performs Puja With A Mystery Man, Pic Goes Viral

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed turns heads no matter what she wears. She has an unusual style but is the queen of social media. The starlet often dons unique outfits and shares pictures on Instagram, also she gets papped a lot. But, today, she has shocked netizens as a picture of the starlet is going viral where she can be seen with a mystery man.

In the viral picture, Uorfi can be seen performing an intimate puja ceremony with a mystery man. In the photo shared by her sister Urusa, Uorfi was seen wearing a blue salwaar kameez with a dupatta on her head. Meanwhile, the man in the photo appeared to be dressed in a formal outfit. However, his face was covered.

The alleged couple was seen seated in front of a sacred havan kund and following the priest’s instructions. The photos have led fans to believe that Uorfi is engaged. However, no official comment has been made by Urfi or her family yet.

Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She often receives criticism on the basis of her bold fashion choices. Many Bollywood celebs have talked about her outfits and recently, the Diva Kareena Kapoor called her 'gutsy.'

She has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.