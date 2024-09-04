Uorfi Javed Talks About Being Harassed By A 15-Year-Old Boy In Front Of Her Mother; Netizens Blame Her

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed created a storm on the internet with her outrageous fashion choices. Initially, she was shamed, trolled, and mocked and today she is followed and has become a fashion icon. From being trolled to being appreciated, she has come a long way. But is Uorfi wholeheartedly accepted?

Looks like the answer is still NO! It's hard to accept a woman who wants to live on her terms, but if you are Uorfi you give a damn. However sometimes even she gets shocked by the atrocities, lately, the actress witnessed Eve teased by a 15-year-old boy. Yes, that age!

Uorfi took to her Instagram and shared how she was harassed by a boy on a biker who dared to question her about her body in front of her mom.

Take A Look At The Post:

The note that she shared on her Instagram read," Yesterday something extremely uncomfortable happened with me and my family, a group of guys were passing by while I was getting papped, a guy shouted at me 'Whats your body count' in front of everyone. The boy was hardly 15 years old. He did that in front of my mother and my family!".

This incident of Uorfi was shared on several Instagram pages and Viral Bhayani the popular pap in media too shared it on his Instagram page.

Where the netizens blamed Uorfi for being harassed and shamed. One user commented," So, what why she is getting offended ??you are reaping what you sowed coming naked in streets showing vulgar posts socially what you expect from boys specially of these dirty generation.. & how u know that he was just 15 yrs old did he was carrying his birth certificate with himself girls like urfi, Sherlyn Chopra has destroyed & dissolved vulgarity in society's air & innocent working girls are paying price at their workplaces & everywhere". Another user said"

This is why each one of us should be careful of our Actions. The question arises Why to wear revealing clothes? This doesn't define fashion.

Sorry but this is not being bold n fashionable. Or even if someone's doing it for self-publicity". One more user commented,"

Look at the dresses you always wear in public and then point fingers at others".

Indeed this is shocking, only because she is Uorfi Javed, she deserves it. This mentality shows the reason behind the rising crime against women.