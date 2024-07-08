New Delhi: Controversy queen Uorfi Javed has been making headlines these days not for her unique fashion choices but rather for her tipsy appearances. Well, the newsmaker actress was recently clicked stepping out from a popular Mumbai restaurant with her close friends and looked visibly 'drunk'.

UORFI JAVED'S DRUNKEN VIDEO

In the videos online, the former Bigg Boss OTT star can be seen struggling to even walk to her car. She is wearing a short pink shift dress with high heels and nude make-up. In the video, we can spot an oops moment faced by the star when she almost trips in her high heels.

The actress is clicked in an inebriated state and incidentally, this is not the first time she has been captured by paps in a drunken avatar.

A few days back, Uorfi was clicked in a similar situation and the fashionista was seen telling the paps 'maine daaru pi rakhi hai' and wanted them to stop clicking her.

UORFI JAVED ON BOTOX, FILLERS

Sometime back Uorfi Javed posted pictures of her swollen face. The actress wrote, "I've been getting so many remarks with my face that I've gone overboard with my fillers! I have major major allergies , my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen. I'm always in extreme discomfort. Fillers nahi hai guys, allergies hai."

She shared how she is undergoing immunotherapy for the allergies. "Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face. Just know I'm going through one of those bad allergy days , I've not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I've been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen don't advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on, " she added.