New Delhi: Call her Urfi or Uorfi Javed (she uses different spellings on social media), the girl surely has made her own place in the showbiz world today. In a short span of time, she ensured with her DIY dresses to blow onlookers' minds and flaunt her bold and brazen side with no qualms at all. In most of her interviews, Uorfi has shared her personal life story and experiences but today, what our eye were a few videos that look like one of her first-ever audition tapes.

UORFI JAVED'S FIRST AUDITION VIDEO

On many social media pages, Uorfi's audition videos have been shared and we must say she looks unrecognisable. The OTT Uorfi we know today was nothing but her present personality. She rather looks like a pretty girl-next-door. Many fans commented on the videos as well.



In the video she can be heard saying a dialogue, "Mujh jaisi cheez jab gali mein bahar niklegi toh ladke toh ghurenge hi na, ankhein thodi na band kar lenge."

NETIZENS REACT TO UORFI JAVED'S OLD VIDEO

One person wrote: She was pretty then ... Now surgeries made her face really strange. Another one said: Her face was so perfect before surgery ... Khobsoruti raas kyu nahi aati inko.

WHO IS UORFI JAVED?

Uorfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Uorfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.