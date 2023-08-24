trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652930
NewsLifestylePeople
UORFI JAVED

Uorfi Javed's Unseen FIRST Ever Audition Video Goes Viral, We Bet You Can't Recognise Her - Watch

Uorfi Javed's Old Viral Video: Bigg Boss OTT Fame Star's First Ever Audition Tape Hits Social Media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uorfi Javed's Unseen FIRST Ever Audition Video Goes Viral, We Bet You Can't Recognise Her - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Call her Urfi or Uorfi Javed (she uses different spellings on social media), the girl surely has made her own place in the showbiz world today. In a short span of time, she ensured with her DIY dresses to blow onlookers' minds and flaunt her bold and brazen side with no qualms at all. In most of her interviews, Uorfi has shared her personal life story and experiences but today, what our eye were a few videos that look like one of her first-ever audition tapes. 

UORFI JAVED'S FIRST AUDITION VIDEO

On many social media pages, Uorfi's audition videos have been shared and we must say she looks unrecognisable. The OTT Uorfi we know today was nothing but her present personality. She rather looks like a pretty girl-next-door. Many fans commented on the videos as well.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nevanta (@nevantamedia)

In the video she can be heard saying a dialogue, "Mujh jaisi cheez jab gali mein bahar niklegi toh ladke toh ghurenge hi na, ankhein thodi na band kar lenge."

NETIZENS REACT TO UORFI JAVED'S OLD VIDEO

One person wrote: She was pretty then ... Now surgeries made her face really strange. Another one said: Her face was so perfect before surgery ... Khobsoruti raas kyu nahi aati inko.

WHO IS UORFI JAVED?

Uorfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Uorfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. 

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train