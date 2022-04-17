हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neetu Singh

Upset with Rishi Kapoor's absence at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, Neetu Kapoor shares this post

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima shared a video on their Instagram story thanking a fan for the edited version of a photo, that brings late Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding photo.   

Upset with Rishi Kapoor&#039;s absence at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt&#039;s wedding, Neetu Kapoor shares this post
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a fan's artwork featuring late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor into the wedding picture of their son, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

Neetu shared a video clip on her Instagram story, which features Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Sahani Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor posing with the newlywed couple. Soon, a picture of Rishi Kapoor dressed in an ivory Kurta pajama is photoshopped into the image.

Neetu's daughter Riddhima too shared the video on her Instagram story and thanked the fan for the edited version of the image. She wrote: "Love this edit. Thank you for sharing," she wrote.

Neetu Singh

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding on April 14.

The marriage was followed with a party on Saturday night which was attended by celebrities such as Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Tags:
Neetu SinghRanbir KapoorAlia BhattRishi KapoorMahesh BhattSoni RazdanRiddhima Sahani Kapoor
