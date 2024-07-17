New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is a newsmaker and that we all know. Be it her personal life or professional projects - the former beauty queen sure knows how to grab the headlines. However, recently an intimate bathroom video of the actress has gone viral on social media. The video has left netizens in shock and wondering if it's a real one or a scene from a movie.

Let's find out here whether Urvashi Rautela's leaked bathroom video is real or fake. The 23-second clipping shows the actress in a bathroom, apparently reading herself for a bath. It has left a bad taste among netizens. Check out a few strong reactions:

One person wrote: First woman in the universe to get ‘private video leaked by herself’ title. Another user wrote: Relax guys movie ka scene Hai. A user said: This video is from any film as she is wearing mangle suture

Looking at the comments, it is quite clear that the leaked bathroom video is from a film scene and not a real video.

The actress has not reacted to the apparent leaked video as yet.

Earlier, many celebs were caught in the web of Deepfakes which raised concerns on use of AI. It misrepresented the actors's faces in a derogatory picture or video. Celebs including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Tendulkar fell prey to the deepfake scam on the internet.