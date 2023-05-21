Urfi Javed attends Award Ceremony In Butterfly-Themed Outfit, Flaunts Her Toned Legs - Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed and her sartorial choices need no introduction. The famous actor-model often takes to the internet with her bizarre appearances. She loves to dress up in unconventional, bold outfits, mostly created by her. While she often gets trolled mercilessly online for her unique fashion sense, there seems to be no stopped for her. The girl has often spoken up about dealing with criticism and her fashion inspiration while growing up.

On Saturdau, Urfi was papped attending an award ceremony in Mumbai and she once again hogged all the attention with her fashion outing. Urfi turned up in a unique lilac butterfly-themed outfit, thus leaving everyone little to imagination. The actor decided to ditch her shirt and went braless and wore the purple bodysuit over shimmery stockings. The pant-suit featuring butterfly pattern on it and came with bold cuts on the front and sides.

A paparazzo account shared a video of Urfi posing on the red carpet of the award night.

On Saturday, Urfi shared a video on her Instagram handle giving her fans a glimpse of her new, experimental look. She once again went beyond everyone's imagination after she turned out in an outfit resembling that of a tress trunk. She attached a witty disclaimer along with her post writing, "No trees were harmed during the making of this dress!"

Urfi was recently seen taking on 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker for his views on celebrities using assistants to elaborate their costume at major fashion events. The 26-year-old actor-model lashed out at the filmmaker and questioned his fashion sense. "I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? I looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie," she tweeted.

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri on Friday shared a photo of Aishwarya posing on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 while her assistant fixed her elaborate gown. He criticised the use of assistants by celebrities to elaborate their outfits at fashion events and wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called 'Costume Slaves'. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?

Urfi was last seen in MTV's reality show 'Splitsvilla 14'. She gained fame after she appeared in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She has also been a part of several TV shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Phero Ki Hera Pheri', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' among others.