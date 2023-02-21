Urfi Javed Breaks Internet in Golden Embroidered Silk Tulle Saree for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla- See Pics

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress known for her bold and weird dressing sense. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all. Not just this, the actress has time and again got trolled for her dressing sense, however, she has always shut up the trolls. Now giving a shock to all her fans, Urfi sizzled in a golden embroidered silk tulle saree for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The ace designers also penned a powerful note for the diva praising her personality and views. “Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her. Uorfi Javed radiates pure panache in a hand embroidered silk tulle saree. Sparkling with crystals and sequins in silver and gold, her intricate garment is from the all new 'Dazzle Collection'. By dressing Uorfi, Abu Sandeep represent her essence as an individual - one that continues to shine no matter what,” the caption read.

Fans also loved Urfi in this completely different and beautiful avatar and shared their love in the comments section. “Thank you sir appreciating the fierce and strong woman in Uorfi….one who has stood strong by her virtues and not let the world dictate and control her actions,” a user commented. “I hope she understands that wearing clothes can also make u a star or more popular rather than showing nudity on roads,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.