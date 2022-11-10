topStoriesenglish
OMG! Urfi Javed does UNTHINKABLE again, her latest look will blow your mind: Video

Actress and influencer Urfi Javed left the internet with her latest outfit. Urfi was papped at Bandra dressed up in a white bodysuit with a net skirt and left her fans speechless again!  

Nov 10, 2022

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss OTT fame and model-actress Urfi Javed knows how to stay in limelight for her unique and risque fashion sense. She has gone on to become one of the most papped actors in the entertainment industry. Well-known for posing before cameras in the most bizarre and experimental looks, the famous social media influencer once again hugged the attention as she stepped out in a solid white thong bodysuit with a cutwork skirt. 

Her latest appearance is most likely to blow your mind. Her unconventional fashion sense is once again making her hit the headlines and we bet, that you can't simply just ignore it. Don't believe us? Take a look below:

Urfi was recently seen at the birthday bash of another social media influencer Anjali Arora. The actress, who had once dated television actor Paras Kalnawat, was seen grooving with him on the dance floor. Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat’s viral dance video raised rumours of their patch-up. 

A few days back, Urfi made headlines as she went topless while wishing her fans 'happy Diwali'. The video caught a lot of attention and some of the users criticised her and accused her of destroying Indian culture. 

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in the song 'Haye Haye Ye Majboori'. The song has managed to receive a good response from the audience. The actress recently turned 25 years old on October 15. 

