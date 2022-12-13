Urfi Javed faces oops moment in a saree, her pallu falls off while getting papped, watch viral video!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed became a household name soon after she was evicted from the reality show. She turned heads with her out-of-box bizarre outfit ideas. As an influencer, she always shared quirky Do-It-Yourself (DIY) ideas of making dresses. Today, she has come a long way. Recently, she ditched her western avatar and was clicked in a pretty pink saree.

Urfi Javed was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a transparent pink saree and can be seen struggling with it due to the winds. She tried her best to make sure that her saree pallu stays put at one place but it did give her trouble. Take a look at the viral videos:

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.